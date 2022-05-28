Arunachal: Pedagogic Workshop on Wancho Script held in Longding

LONGDING- The Valedictory function of the Month long Workshop titled “Pedagogic Development on Wancho Script” organized by Wancho Literary Mission in collaboration with 40 Bn Assam Rifles Was held today on 28th May 2022 at Longding.

The pedagogic workshop was an endeavor to encourage Wanchos to preserve and promote their native language. Banwang Losu, a resident of Kamhua Noknu village and a teacher by profession embarked upon a unique mission of developing Wancho script, way back in 2001. In 2013, he formed Wancho Literary Mission, a NGO committed to promote Wancho language.

The workshop involved preparing contents of Wancho language school syllabus for class I to V by existing trained Wancho language teachers. In a notable achievement, 100 youth which included 57 boys and 43 girls from remote villages of Longding District were introduced to Wancho script, who would be subsequently employed as Wancho language teachers in remote villages of Longding District. The workshop involved research work with students collecting data on folk stories, tales, folk songs and folklore

The event concluded with a grand closing ceremony in Longding town on 28 May 2022. Honchun Nagandam, Minister of Rural Works and Science & Technology Dept graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He felicitated Banwang Losu, founder of Wancho Literary Mission, teachers involved in pedagogy and meritorious students identified during the workshop.

The Minister appreciated the noble initiative of Assam Rifles and Wancho Literary Mission for promoting and preserving the native language of Wanchos. Valedictory function of a Month long Workshop.

Tanpho Wangnaw MLA 59 Longding-Pumao Assembly constituency, Gabriel D Wangsu MLA 58 Kanubari assembly Constituency, Bani Lego DC Longding; Commandant 40 AR KS Gill, Lohpong Wangham ZPC Longding District, all ZPMs, Panchayat leaders, Wancho language teachers and public attended the function.