Arunachal

Arunachal: Pedagogic Workshop on Wancho Script held in Longding

The pedagogic workshop was an endeavor to encourage Wanchos to preserve and promote their native language.

May 28, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Pedagogic Workshop on Wancho Script held in Longding

LONGDING- The Valedictory function of the Month long Workshop titled “Pedagogic Development on Wancho Script” organized by Wancho Literary Mission in collaboration with 40 Bn Assam Rifles Was held today on 28th May 2022 at Longding.

The pedagogic workshop was an endeavor to encourage Wanchos to preserve and promote their native language. Banwang Losu, a resident of Kamhua Noknu village and a teacher by profession embarked upon a unique mission of developing Wancho script, way back in 2001. In 2013, he formed Wancho Literary Mission, a NGO committed to promote Wancho language.

The workshop involved preparing contents of Wancho language school syllabus for class I to V by existing trained Wancho language teachers. In a notable achievement, 100 youth which included 57  boys and 43 girls from remote villages of Longding District were introduced to Wancho script, who would be subsequently employed as Wancho language teachers in remote villages of Longding District. The workshop involved research work with students collecting data on folk stories, tales, folk songs and folklore

The event concluded with a grand closing ceremony in Longding town on 28 May 2022. Honchun Nagandam, Minister of Rural Works and Science & Technology Dept graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He felicitated Banwang Losu, founder of Wancho Literary Mission, teachers involved in pedagogy and meritorious students identified during the workshop.

Related Articles

The Minister appreciated the noble initiative of Assam Rifles and Wancho Literary Mission for promoting and preserving the native language of Wanchos. Valedictory function of a Month long Workshop.

Tanpho Wangnaw MLA 59 Longding-Pumao Assembly constituency, Gabriel D Wangsu MLA 58 Kanubari assembly Constituency, Bani Lego DC Longding; Commandant 40 AR KS Gill, Lohpong Wangham ZPC Longding District, all ZPMs, Panchayat leaders, Wancho language teachers and public attended the function.

Tags
May 28, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Amit Shah has said that the Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh will be connected to the rest of the country via the railways soon.

Arunachal: Parshuram Kund to get railway connectivity soon- Amit Shah

May 22, 2022
Arunachal: Onong Perme, pioneer of Adi Baptist Union passes away

Arunachal: Onong Perme, pioneer of Adi Baptist Union passes away

May 21, 2022
﻿Arunachal: DOJ Organizes Legal Literacy Programme for GBs of Longding.

﻿Arunachal: DOJ Organizes Legal Literacy Programme for GBs of Longding

May 21, 2022
Project Vartak: BRO Completed the Excavation of Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh

Project Vartak: BRO Completed the Excavation of Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh

May 20, 2022
Arunachal: Alumni Meet of Rama Krishna Mission School, Deomali held

Arunachal: Alumni Meet of Rama Krishna Mission School, Deomali held

May 20, 2022
Arunachal: Training on Panchayati Raj System, SPICE and RD Programs held at Longding

Arunachal: Training on Panchayati Raj System, SPICE and RD Programs held at Longding

May 19, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu pitches for advance warning system to avert disaster deaths

Arunachal: Pema Khandu pitches for advance warning system to avert disaster deaths

May 19, 2022
Amit Shah to visit Arunachal, take part in Statehood Day Celebration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Arunachal Pradesh on May 21, 22

May 17, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches Integrated Tribal Development Project in Lohit

Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches Integrated Tribal Development Project in Lohit

May 17, 2022
Arunachal and Assam share age old cultural ties: Chowna Mein

Arunachal and Assam share age old cultural ties: Chowna Mein

May 15, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button