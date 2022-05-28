Lummer Dai Sahitya Bota (Award) 2021 to Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi

ITANAGAR- Asom Sahitya Sabha has announced that the Lummer Dai Sahitya Bota (Award) 2021 will be conferred on Sahitya Akademi Awardee and Padma Shri awardee Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, also the president of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society.

Asom Sahitya Sabha Secretary General Jadav Sharma shared this news with Thongchi this evening.

The prestigious award was instituted in honour of ‘Sahitya Surya’ late Lummer Dai, the doyen of literature and journalism in Arunachal Pradesh, by the apex literary body of Assam in 2009.

Thongchi will receive the award in a function at the District Library, Mangaldoi, Assam on the 82nd birth anniversary of late Dai on June 1 next.

The award carries a citation, a memento and a cash of Rs 25,000. Sabha president Dr Kuladhar Saikia and many other renowned writers will be present in the award ceremony.

Thongchi, an internationally acclaimed writer from Jigaon, Rupa in West Kameng district, is the founder president of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS).

Meanwhile, APLS executive president Batem Pertin and general secretary Mukul Pathak congratulated Thongchi on being selected for the prestigious award.