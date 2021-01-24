Itanagar: IG Park ready for Republic Day celebration

ITANAGAR: All arrangement has been completed and final touch are being given at IG Park, where 72nd Republic Day celebration will be held on January 26, informed Komkar Dulom, Deputy Commissioner, Capital region.

DC said that the “final dress rehearsal for all uniform contingent has been done today and all necessary direction has been issued to the participants. Practice for traffic management, security arrangement and road lining etc also completed. DC said.

Due to Covid pandemic this year celebration would be in low profile however the solemnity of the celebration will remain intact. The ceremonial function will be done in systematic way. This year no school students team has been invited in view of covid pandemic, only uniform contingent will be participated, DC Informed.

No cultural function , no exhibition of departments will the there. DC said.

The function will start from 9 AM with unfurling of tricolor by Governor Dr. BD Mishra followed by National anthem and release of tricolor balloons. The governor will inspect the parade in open Jeep escorted by DGP R. P Upadhyaya.

There shall be announcement of state award by the chief secretary followed by dispersal of parade and playing of national anthem and end with departure of guests and public. DC added.

It is advice that the Covid protocol has to be maintained and guests and public are requested to wear face mask which is mandatory and also maintain social distancing and accordingly the seating arrangement has been made.

The march past shall be under the command of Shivendu Bhusan, IPS who will be parade commander at IG Park while Dy. SP P Nobin Jomoh will be reserve parade commander.

Inspector Duyu Aago will be parade 2nd in command while Inspector Yumto Riram will be his reserve. DC further said.