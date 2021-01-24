Arunachal: “ Know Your Army ” Mela held  in Mechuka

MECHUKA: A ‘Know Your Army’ Mela was org by Indian Army on 23-24 Jan 2021 at, Mechuka of Shiyomi district of Arunanchal Pradesh as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

The aim of the Mela was to spread awareness about Armed Forces among civil population & motivate youth to join Indian Armed Forces.

The event included display of wide array of state-of-the-art military weapons and equipment which demonstrated the technological advancement and military might of our country.

During the event, the students were allowed to get hands-on experience of handling real weapons and it was the main attraction of the event.

This event saw overwhelming participation of approximately 328 students and youth of the adjoining areas.

The speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorjee Sona also visited the event and praised the effort undertaken by the Army for motivating youth to join the Armed Forces.