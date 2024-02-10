Arunachal: YMCR sets record by clearing 5000 Kg garbage from Barapani River

NAHARLAGUN- The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) achieved a remarkable milestone on Saturday by removing over 5000 kilograms of waste from the Barapani River.

In collaboration with Itanagar Municipal Corporation Ward No-14 and Takar Colony Youth Association, and supported by Itanagar Smart City Corporation Limited, the clean-up witnessed the participation of more than 60 volunteers. They cleared plastic and household waste from the river, as well as its surrounding drains and streams.

During the clean-up, IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang emphasized the importance of self-awareness and cooperation among the residents.

He pointed out that the garbage in the Barapani river mainly originates from people in the Naharlagun area, who thoughtlessly discard waste when crossing the bridge.

The Mayor condemned this behavior and urged everyone to take responsibility for their garbage, expressing the need to feel ashamed about mindlessly dumping household waste into the river.

The Mayor also called on the Home Department and the Superintendent of Police Naharlagun to promptly evict unauthorized makeshift toilets constructed near the rivers, which discharge directly into the river.

He shared information about upcoming sewerage treatment plant projects that will improve the sanitation of the capital city.

Corporator Gyamar Tubin highlighted the challenge of IMC trucks visiting the colony every alternate day due to mechanical issues.

He requested residents not to dispose of garbage into drains and rivers during the days when the trucks are not available.

Providing details about the clean drive, YMCR Organizing Secretary Keyom Doni stated, “We also raised awareness about the importance of keeping our rivers clean and demonstrated how we can reuse items to benefit the environment. Recyclable waste was handed over to scrap dealers, legacy waste was disposed of at the Hollongi dumping ground, and biodegradable waste was placed in compost pits.”