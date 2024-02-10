ADVERTISMENT
West Bengal: Muslims protest against China including Arunachal Pradesh in its map

The protestors demanded the exclusion of Arunachal Pradesh from the Chinese standard map and also to stop the persecution of the Uyghur Muslim community in China.

Last Updated: February 10, 2024
KOLKATA-  The Islamic Association for Peace held a protest on Saturday in front of the Chinese Consulate in the North 24 Parganas district against the wrong inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh in the Chinese standard map 2023.

The Islamic Association protested with posters and banners on the street opposite the Chinese Consulate Office at Salt Lake, based in the Bidhannagar area. A team of police was, therefore, deployed in the area to prevent any untoward situation.

The protestors demanded the exclusion of Arunachal Pradesh from the Chinese standard map and also to stop the persecution of the Uyghur Muslim community in China. Besides, they also demanded a boycott of Chinese products.

Last year, in 2023, China released a standard map declaring Arunachal Pradesh along with the South China Sea as part of China. India also expressed its protest. Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said that these claims by China will complicate the border issue between the two countries. While External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described it as an old habit of China.

