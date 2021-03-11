Itanagar: Minister distributed saplings of lalit guava, donated by Likha Maj

ITANAGAR- The Agriculture and horticulture minister Tage Taki distributed saplings of Lalit Guava to the officials of horticulture department of various district of state here on Wednesday. Likha Maj, promoter of Mega Food Park project has donated fifty thousand saplings amounting to Rs 1.25 crore free of cost to the department. The saplings will be planted in the various government owned agri-horti farms across the state.

Speaking on the occasion minister Tage Taki informed that government is serious about reviving the govt owned farms. “We are working to revive government farms in the state. With mega food park coming up near Banderdewa, there will be huge demand for products in the coming years. Emphasis will be given on fruit plantation in the government owned farm lands,” said Taki.

Further the minister also informed that work at Mega Food Park is progressing in phased manner.

“The road connection is almost ready. The promoter has completed the land development. Now in the next phase water and electricity connection will be taken up. State government has provided fund for it,” he said.

The secretary horticulture Bidol Tayeng in his address said Mega Food Park is expected to be completed by 2022 and it will have requirements of 2000 MT per month. “There is need to increase production to meet the requirements. Planting of Lalit Guava in govt owned farms will help department to earn more revenue and also help to meet the requirement of Food Park in future,” he said.

The ICAR, Lucknow is also expected to provide 40000 Lalit Guava sapling soon which will also be given to the horticulture farms in various parts of state, Secretary added.

The promoter of the Mega Food Park Likha Maj informed that Lalit variety Guava is being distributed for the backward linkage. “We have already donated 1 lakh Lalit guava sapling free of cost to farmers in the last one year.

Today another 50 thousand saplings is being given to the horticulture department. Every year we will distribute 50 thousand saplings to the farmers. This is being done with the hope of meeting requirements of mega Food Park in future,” he said.

Maj also shared that many companies are ready to invest in the Food Park and process have already started in this regard. The advisor to horticulture department Gabriel D Wangsu along with the senior officials of horticulture, agriculture department attended event.