Itanagar: Tame Phassang flags off Swachhata Vaahan

ITANAGAR- Itanagar Municipal Corporation’s ( IMC ) mayor Tame Phassang flagged off the ‘Swachhta Vaahan’ here today near Rajiv Gandhi stadium. The ‘swachhta vaahan’ is a vehicle for Information, Education and Communication (IEC) to create awareness amongst the denizens for clean and green Itanagar.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Phassang urged the public to shoulder the responsibility of making Itanagar a clean city. This ‘Swacchta Vahan’ is an attempt to create awareness on cleanliness through which we will eradicate the tag of Itanagar as 7th Dirtiest City of India. We need to change our mindset and generate a civic sense then only we will achieve our goal’ said Mayor.

The vaahan will make rounds of colonies and sectors within the IMC. It has a toll free no. 14420 where people can call for making complaints about garbage strewn in the undesignated places, which will be later picked up by the sanitation workers.

“All of our corporators have made a pledge that we would work on to clean Itanagar but all of you also need to share this responsibility equally. Itanagar is your city, please help us make it clean,” he called.

The mayor also informed that competitions will be held amongst the 20 corporator segments of IMC and the cleanliness Ward will get awards from IMC as well as government.

When asked about garbage vehicles, Phassang informed that atleast 50 more garbage trucks for IMC are in the pipeline.

Among others, Corporators, Commissioner –IMC C Chukhu and others officials also attended the event