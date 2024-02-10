ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 2 Retired Engineer, 2 Congress leader and others join BJP

ITANAGAR- Retired Chief Engineer PWD Tabe Doni of Dumporijo, Retired SE PWD Tapi Darang of Pasighat, Tojir Kadu Congress MLA contested candidate 2019 from Nari-Koyu, Nokchai Bohan  Congress MLA contested candidate 2019 from  Kanubari joined BJP in presence of Biyuram Wahge state President at BJP HQ on 9th February 2024.

Besides Tanya Taji retired General Manager NEEPCO, Tadu Game Retired Director Agricultural Marketing Board  also joined the BJP along with Tabe Doni.

Tumbom Riba  Vice-President DCC, Lower Siang,  Kabom Dabi Vice-President Lower Siang, Damrik Chisi  General secretary DCC, Take Bomjen Publicity Secretary DCC Lower Siang along with Darik Ragi BCC President, Vice-President BCC Chira Doye, BCC General Secretary (Adm) Game Bomjen, BCC General Secretary (Org) Kengo Riba and others 24 congress functionary of Nari-Koyu Assembly Constituency also resigned from the primary membership of congress and joined to BJP along with Tojir Kadu.

Arunachal: Market inspection, awareness conducted at Sagalee

Tagom Donung Ex. Councilor PMC INC / Ex. City President Pasighat, Mrs Tongki Nyure Block President Mahila Congress, Pasighat, Nanjo Siram General Secretary (Org) BCC Pasighat also joined BJP along with Tapi Darang.

Biyuram Wahge state president while accepting their joining to BJP and welcomed all to the BJP party and he hopes that their joining to the party will definitely strengthen the party at the grass root level in the upcoming elections 2024.

