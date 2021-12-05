Itanagar

Itanagar: IMC Mayor with his team left for Delhi to attend Capacity Building Training

MLA-Itanagar, Techi Kaso Flagged off the team.

December 5, 2021
  • Mayor-Tame Phassang stated ‘along with Capacity Building training, members will also visit various places like Jaipur & Indore to get first-hand information on Solid Waste Management

ITANAGAR:  Atleast 23 members led by Mayor-Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC)  Tame Phassang left for Delhi to attend Capacity Building Training in reputed Indian Institute of Public Administration(IIPA) New Delhi .

MLA-Itanagar, Techi Kaso Flagged off the team here at the private residence of Mayor, Papunalah today morning. Atlaest 18 corporators of different wards of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and five officials including Commissioner of IMC and Director-TP&ULB are joining the training.

Also Read- 40 new vehicles for garbage collection in Itanagar soon- IMC Mayor

Extending best wishes to the team, Kaso appreciated the Department and Mayor for organizing such training programme for the newly elected Corporators. ‘We hope that with such training and exposure tour the benefits will be conferred to the state and its people said Kaso.

Informing about the weeklong training cum exposure tour, Mayor-Tame Phassang stated ‘along with Capacity Building training, members will also visit various places like Jaipur & Indore to get first-hand information on Solid Waste Management and other subjects from 5th to 12th  December next.

Also Read-  IMC Mayor, Itanaga MLA, called on CM Pema Khandu

The training is not only for IMC but members from Pasighat Municipal Council will also join the training. Just like other professionals, we also need proper training for smooth functioning of the Corporation, So this weeklong training is not just to visit the national capital but to learn from the experts in the reputed Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) on how to execute the projects and schemes of the government for the welfare of the public, added Mayor.

