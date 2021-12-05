Arunachal: State Level Tug of War Championship concludes

Story Highlights In the first ever State Level Tug of War Championship 38 teams from the 12 districts of the State participated in the championship for Senior boys and girls, junior under 19 and open categories.

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein attended the closing ceremony of first ever State Level Tug of War Championship of Arunachal Pradesh along with Minister of Education, Taba Tedir organised by Arunachal Tug of War Association at Nyokum Lapang Ground, Itanagar today.

He said that Tug of War, an indigenous game of India no longer remain a game for amusement only, but it has become a globally popular game similar to other games of Indian origin like Hockey, Khokho, Kabaddi, etc. He said that our communities have many indigenous games and sports and efforts should be made to popularise and promote indigenous games of the State too. He assured full support of the State Govt in promoting individual as well as team indigenous games & sports of the State.

He further said that there is lot of opportunities for employment and professionalism in games and sports these days. Priority and platforms are being provided by the Govt and urged the youths of the State to avail such opportunities and train themselves properly and hone their skills and techniques to compete in the national and international events. He exuded hope that the days will come when the sportsman from the State will also participate in Commonwealth and Olympic Games and win medals for the State and the Nation.

Minister of Education, Indigenous Faith & Cultural Affairs, Taba Tedir who is also the president of Arunachal Olympic Association said that the State has 40 Sport’s Associations registered under AOA and amongst it, Arunachal Tug of War Association is the youngest one. However, he exuded confidence on ATWA and said that it will uplift Tug of War to the expectations and made it a popular game across the State. He also assured to extend his full support from the AOA and asked ATWA to prepare a calendar of events for Tug of War.

While lauding the Govt for giving priority in games & sports, he further requested the Deputy Chief Minister to provide certain fund annually for the Arunachal Olympic Association to carry out the games and sports events smoothly.

On the Occasion, President, Tug Of War Federation of India, Hari Shanker Gupta, President, Arunachal Tug Of War Association, Nili Likha Kamin also spoke.

In the first ever State Level Tug of War Championship 38 teams from the 12 districts of the State participated in the championship for Senior boys and girls, junior under 19 and open categories.

Gold medals for Senior boys was won by Tawang, Junior boys (under 19) by East Kameng, Senior girls by Papumpare and Mixed category by Papumpare Districts.

The dignitaries also gave away the trophies and medals to the winning teams.

Among others, Chairman & Managing Director, Hydropwer Development Corporation, Toko Onuj, Executive Engineer (Power) Phurpa Tsering and Treasurer Tug of War Federation of India, N K Chakravarty were also present.