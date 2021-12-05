National
Nagaland: Public outrage breaks out in Mon dist, after army guns down civilians

The situation continued to be tense in Mon district on Sunday.

December 5, 2021
Nagaland: Public outrage breaks out in Mon dist, after army guns down civilians
still from video viral in twitter
  • On Saturday evening, soldiers had ambushed a vehicle in Mon district, killing six labourers returning to their village from a coal mine in the Tiru area.

KOHIMA- After at least 13 civilians were gunned down by security forces in Nagaland’s Mon district on Saturday, locals have retaliated with violent protests in parts of the state. The situation continued to be tense in Mon district on Sunday.

According to media reports, expressing their anger over the same, locals have attacked an Assam Rifles (paramilitary) camp in Mon district. In a viral video, locals can be seen destroying property at the camp.

On Saturday evening, soldiers had ambushed a vehicle in Mon district, killing six labourers returning to their village from a coal mine in the Tiru area.

After the ambush, local residents set vehicles of the security forces on fire. As the soldiers tried to flee, they shot down more civilians, alleged locals.

The 3 Corps of the Indian Army issued a statement on Sunday morning that an operation in Tiru area of Mon district had been planned, based on “credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents”.

“The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted,” it added. “The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law.”

One soldier also died in the operation and the security forces have suffered severe injuries, the Army said. The Indian Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the killings.

Mobile internet and messaging services in the area have been snapped till further orders to stop the spread of rumours, fake news, and “inflammatory photos and videos”, the Nagaland government said in an order.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said a high-level special investigation team will conduct an inquiry into the killings.

“The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable,” he said in a tweet. “Condolences to the bereaved families. Appeal for peace from all sections.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief about the deaths and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“A high-level SIT [Special Investigation Team] constituted by the state government will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families,” he said in a tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought a response from the government about the deaths. “This is heart wrenching,” he wrote on Twitter. “What exactly is the home ministry doing when neither civilians nor security personnel are safe in our own land?”

 

