Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away

NEW DELHI- Veteran journalist Vinod Dua, 67, passed away on Saturday, he was in an intensive care unit of a Delhi hospital. Earlier this year, he had contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalised when his condition deteriorated.

A pioneer in TV journalism in India, Vinod Dua worked with Doordarshan and NDTV for the larger part of his journalistic career besides doing shows on other TV channels and online portals.

Taking to social media, his daughter Mallika Dua wrote: “Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall.”

NDTV’s Prannoy Roy, who worked closely with Vinod Dua, said “Vinod is not just one of the greatest. He is the greatest of his era”.

Mr Dua was honoured with several awards for his contribution to journalism. In 1996, he became the first electronic media journalist to win the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award.

He was also awarded the Padma Shri for Journalism in 2008 by the Government of India. In June 2017, for his lifetime achievement in the field of journalism, Mumbai Press Club awarded him the RedInk Award, which was presented to him by Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.