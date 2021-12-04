National

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away

Earlier this year, he had contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalised when his condition deteriorated.

December 4, 2021
0 1 minute read
Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away
Story Highlights
  • Mr Dua was honoured with several awards for his contribution to journalism. In 1996, he became the first electronic media journalist to win the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award.

NEW DELHI- Veteran journalist Vinod Dua, 67, passed away on Saturday, he was in an intensive care unit of a Delhi hospital. Earlier this year, he had contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalised when his condition deteriorated.

A pioneer in TV journalism in India, Vinod Dua worked with Doordarshan and NDTV for the larger part of his journalistic career besides doing shows on other TV channels and online portals.

Taking to social media, his daughter Mallika Dua wrote: “Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall.”

NDTV’s Prannoy Roy, who worked closely with Vinod Dua, said “Vinod is not just one of the greatest. He is the greatest of his era”.

Related Articles

Mr Dua was honoured with several awards for his contribution to journalism. In 1996, he became the first electronic media journalist to win the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award.

He was also awarded the Padma Shri for Journalism in 2008 by the Government of India. In June 2017, for his lifetime achievement in the field of journalism, Mumbai Press Club awarded him the RedInk Award, which was presented to him by Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Tags
December 4, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over 'Chinese village in Arunachal'

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over ‘Chinese village in Arunachal’

November 12, 2021
India has not accepted China's illegal occupation or unjustified claims: Centre

India has not accepted China’s illegal occupation or unjustified claims: Centre

November 11, 2021
AAP file complaint Against Kangana Ranaut For 'India got real freedom in 2014' comment

AAP file complaint Against Kangana Ranaut For ‘India got real freedom in 2014’ comment

November 11, 2021
Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi receives Padma Shri

Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi receives Padma Shri

November 8, 2021
10 patients dead after massive fire breaks out at civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar

10 patients dead after massive fire breaks out at civil hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar

November 6, 2021
PM Modi At Army Post In J&K's Nowshera Sector On Diwali

PM Modi At Army Post In J&K’s Nowshera Sector On Diwali

November 4, 2021
China continues 'incremental and tactical actions' to press territorial claims with India, says Pentagon ITANAGAR- Despite ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues to reduce border tensions, China has continued “taking incremental and tactical actions” to press its claims at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India and has unsuccessfully sought to prevent New Delhi from deepening its relationship with the United States, said a Pentagon, the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense in it's comprehensive report on China released on Wednesday. The Department of Defense has categorically said China is indulging in aggressive and coercive behaviour with its neighbours, India in particular. In addition, a substantial reserve force from the Tibet and Xinjiang Military Districts were deployed to the interior of Western China to provide a rapid response to the border situation, the report said. The Pentagon confirmed that in 2020, China built a large 100-home civilian village in a piece of “disputed territory” between the Chinese Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh state in the eastern sector of the LAC. At the height of the border standoff between China and India in 2020, the Chinese Army even installed a fiber-optic network in the remote areas of the western Himalayas to provide faster communications and increased protection from foreign interception, the report said. China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much more quickly than anticipated, narrowing the gap with the United States, the Pentagon said in its latest report, pointing out that Beijing could have as many as 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and could top 1,000 by 2030 – an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago. The report said that China is actively investing in, and expanding its land, sea, and air-based means to deploy nuclear weapons, building the infrastructure necessary to support this major expansion of its nuclear forces, not unlike the other two leading nuclear powers – the United States and Russia. The Pentagon, however, said that it is unlikely that China is seeking a capability to launch an unprovoked nuclear strike on a nuclear-armed adversary – primarily the United States – but this current expansion is aimed at deterring attacks from others by maintaining a credible threat of nuclear retaliation. SOURCE- input from agencies

China continues ‘incremental and tactical actions’ to press territorial claims with India, says Pentagon

November 4, 2021
India ramps up Himalayan border security after clashes with China

India ramps up Himalayan border security after clashes with China

November 3, 2021
Kiren Rijiju holds meeting over 'Kameng river incident’ in Arunachal

Kiren Rijiju holds meeting over ‘Kameng river incident’ in Arunachal

November 2, 2021
High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target ABHYAS successfully flight-tested by DRDO

High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target ABHYAS successfully flight-tested by DRDO

October 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button