Arunachal: Governor participates in the Seminar on Military History of the North Eastern Region

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), participated in a One-Day Seminar on the Military History of the North Eastern Region, titled ‘Towards a Military History of Northeast India’, at Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, on 24th March 2025.

In his address, the Governor emphasized the significance of the seminar in understanding the evolution of the Northeast region, particularly in the post-independence era. He highlighted how the approach of the British and the armed forces toward this region differed from their strategies in the rest of the country.

Reflecting on his own experience, from serving as a young Captain to becoming a General Officer Commanding in the region, the Governor noted that prolonged neglect had contributed to the rise of insurgency. He stressed the need for a multifaceted approach to addressing security challenges, including winning the hearts and minds of the people, avoiding collateral damage to civilians, and ensuring strict adherence to human rights.

The Governor, who is the Chief Rector of Rajiv Gandhi University, commended the Vice Chancellor and his team for organizing this important seminar. He underscored the role of such initiatives in educating students, academicians, and future leaders about the military history of the region, enabling them to take proactive steps in strengthening military strategy and national security.

Encouraging deeper academic engagement, the Governor urged research scholars to pursue doctoral studies in military history. He emphasized that fresh perspectives and innovative ideas from young researchers could contribute valuable insights to national security and integration.

Prof. Imdad Hussain (Retd.) from North Eastern Hill University, Shillong, delivered the keynote address.

Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof. S.K. Nayak; Head of the Department of History, RGU, Dr. P.K. Nayak; Seminar Coordinator, Prof. Sarah Hilary; and Prof. Tajen Dabi from the Department of History, RGU, also shared their insights on the occasion.

The Military History seminar, organized by the Department of History, RGU, witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of students and research scholars from RGU and other universities across the Northeast region. A total of 13 research papers were presented during the seminar.