Arunachal: Seva Apke Dwar held at Kyidphel

TAWANG: The first Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 camp for the financial year 2024-25 in Tawang district was successfully conducted today at Government Secondary School, Kyidphel, providing essential government services to hundreds of villagers.

The camp was inaugurated by Namgey Tsering, MLA of Tawang, in the presence of a large gathering of villagers from various villages under Kyidphel Circle.

Prominent dignitaries at the event included Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kanki Darang; Superintendent of Police Tawang, Dr. D.W. Thongon; EAC Kyidphel, Tsering Choden; EAC-cum-DPO Tawang, Sangey Wangmu Mosobi; and public leader Tenzin Monpa, among others.

During the camp, MLA Tawang distributed smart boards, sports equipment, and other stationery items to government schools in the Kyidphel Circle. Additionally, essential items such as electronic weighing machines for fair price shops under the Food and Civil Supplies Department, plastic fruit crates under the Horticulture Department, vegetable seeds, and soil health cards for farmers were provided.

A total of 22 government departments participated in the camp, offering various services to the villagers.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Namgey Tsering lauded Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his government for initiating the Seva Apke Dwar camps, which aim to bring essential government services directly to remote villages. He assured his continued support for developmental projects under the Kyidphel Circle and expressed gratitude to the district administration for organizing the camp. He also encouraged villagers to make the most of the initiative.

Earlier, public leader Tenzin Monpa welcomed MLA Namgey Tsering and congratulated him on his election victory. He also commended the administration for organizing the Seva Apke Dwar camp for the third time in Kyidphel.

Highlighting the achievements of the Government Secondary School, Kyidphel, Monpa praised the dedication of its teachers and students, noting the school’s status as one of the best-performing institutions in the district.

In her welcome address, EAC Kyidphel, Tsering Choden, urged all participating departments to cooperate and assist villagers in addressing their concerns.

The camp received an overwhelming response, with 575 villagers benefiting from the services provided during the event.