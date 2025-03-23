Arunachal: Drug Kingpin Rohit Basumatary Arrested After Gunfight in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- In a high-stakes operation, Arunachal Pradesh police arrested notorious drug kingpin Rohit Basumatary on Saturday night following a fierce gunfight near Itanagar. The encounter, which unfolded at Holongi Road along NH-415, left Basumatary injured and two police officers wounded, underscoring the intensity of the crackdown on narcotics trafficking in the region.

According to Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh, the arrest came after days of meticulous surveillance. Acting on a tip-off about a vehicle transporting narcotics into the capital, a specialized police team, led by SDPO Kengo Dirchi, OC K. Yangfo, and Sub-Inspector Tamu Bagang, set up an ambush near Sogo Resort. “We had been tracking drug-related activities for the last 10 days,” SP Singh told reporters on Sunday. “Our intelligence confirmed that Rohit Basumatary, a known supplier from Assam, was behind this consignment.”

The operation took a dramatic turn when the suspect’s vehicle, identified only by its last two registration digits (AS-registered), attempted to evade capture. “When we signaled the vehicle to stop, the accused broke through the barricades, crashed into an electric pole, and lost control,” Singh recounted.

As officers moved in, Basumatary opened fire, discharging two rounds at the SDPO’s vehicle before fleeing into a nearby jungle. The police team retaliated, shooting Basumatary in the legs, which led to his eventual apprehension.

A search of the vehicle revealed 12 grams of narcotics and a sophisticated US-made firearm, cementing Basumatary’s status as a major player in the regional drug trade. The injured kingpin was immediately rushed to RK Mission Hospital for treatment and remains under police custody. The two injured officers, including one identified as Manish, are receiving medical attention and are reported to be stable.

Basumatary, a resident of Assam, has long been a wanted figure, with multiple drug-related cases pending against him in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Authorities describe him as a linchpin in the interstate narcotics network, responsible for funneling illegal substances into the capital region. “This arrest sends a strong message,” SP Singh declared. “I warn all drug peddlers from other states to steer clear of Arunachal Pradesh. Our forces are fully equipped to tackle this menace with an iron hand.”

The police have launched a deeper investigation to uncover Basumatary’s network, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with tracing his suppliers and accomplices. The seized narcotics and firearm are being analyzed, and officials anticipate further arrests as the probe progresses.

This shootout has sparked widespread attention, with residents praising the police for their resolve while expressing concern over the growing drug problem in the state. “The youth are our future, and such operations are critical to protecting them,” said a local resident near the site of the encounter.

As Arunachal Pradesh continues its battle against drug trafficking, this arrest marks a significant victory for law enforcement. However, it also highlights the persistent challenge posed by organized crime across state borders. Further updates are expected as the investigation unfolds.