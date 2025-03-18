Arunachal Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for 2008 Murder of Two Sisters

ITANAGAR– A court in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of two sisters in Itanagar in 2008.

Sessions Judge Hirendra Kashyap of Yupia convicted Majibur Rahman, also known as Atabur Rahman, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and imposed a fine of ₹20,000. The conviction comes after an 11-year-long manhunt ended with his arrest in January this year.

Rahman had murdered the two sisters, who operated a beauty parlour in Ganga Market, on June 6, 2008. He was initially arrested on September 3, 2008, but managed to escape from judicial custody on August 24, 2012, along with two other prisoners.

For over a decade, he evaded capture by frequently changing his identity and moving across states, including Kerala and Karnataka.

He also stayed in Majuli, Assam, and worked in Narayanpur, Lakhimpur, and other locations, said Itanagar Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh.

Rahman, a resident of Gohaidholoni village in Sunapur circle under Assam’s Bihpuria police station in North Lakhimpur district, had a long criminal record. Before committing the 2008 murders, he was already involved in multiple thefts and other crimes across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. He was also a member of a gang responsible for several thefts in the region.

His whereabouts were eventually traced through a combination of electronic surveillance and human intelligence, leading to his arrest earlier this year.

“This conviction not only marks the conclusion of a long-standing case but also underscores the dedication and perseverance of the Capital Police in delivering justice,” SP Singh stated.

Rahman will now serve a life sentence for his crimes, bringing long-awaited closure to a case that had remained unresolved for over 15 years.