Crime

Arunachal: Two Drug Traffickers Arrested with Heroin at Banderdewa Check Gate

23 vials containing orangish coloured suspected to be heroin were recovered from their possession.

Last Updated: February 25, 2025
PHOTO- BANDERDEWA POLICE
PHOTO- BANDERDEWA POLICE

BANDERDEWA- Banderdewa Police have successfully intercepted a drug trafficking attempt and seized 150.70 grams of heroin at the Banderdewa check gate, informed a official.

On 24/02/2025, acting on a reliable intelligence input, a police team led by ASI S.K. Tiwari along with ASI S.K. Jha, H/C T. Bomdom, H/C P. Guna, and personnel from 138 Bn CRPF conducted a naka check at Banderdewa check gate.

Two suspected individuals, later identified as Chiging Arjun (25) of Dutta Village, Ziro, and Gyati Tagiang (23) of Hari Village Ziro were intercepted.

A search was conducted in the presence of Inspector Kipa Hamak, OC PS Banderdewa and independent witnesses.

23 vials containing orangish coloured suspected to be heroin were recovered from their possession. The seized contraband weighed 150.70 grams including the vials.

A case has been registered at Banderdewa Police Station (BDW/PS  Case No. 20/2025 U/s 21(b) NDPS Act).

Further investigation is underway to track down the supplier and dismantle the supply chain.

