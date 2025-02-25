ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Integrated Mega Health Camp held at Lhou

Last Updated: February 25, 2025
TAWANG- The District Health Society, Tawang, in collaboration with the Indian Army, successfully organized an Integrated Mega Health Camp at Government Higher Secondary School, Lhou.

The camp was jointly inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kanki Darang and Zila Parishad Chairperson, Tawang, Leki Gombu, in the esteemed presence of Dy. Commander, East Tawang Brigade, Col. Pramod Gahlot, DMO Tawang, Dr. Rinchin Neema, MS KDS District Hospital Tawang, Dr. Tenzin Kunga, senior doctors from both the Indian Army and Civil Hospital, Gaon Burahs, and Panchayat members of Lhou Circle.

The camp provided free medical services, including,  Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Screening,  Dental Check-ups, Electrocardiography (ECG), Tuberculosis (TB) Screening, Ultrasonography (USG), Specialist consultations in Orthopedics, ENT, Pediatrics, Gynecology, and General Medicine.

Registration for government Health insurance schemes like Chief Ministers Arogya Arunachal (CMAAY) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana (PM-JAY) etc.

Over 250 villagers from various villages and hamlets under Lhou Circle of Jang Sub-Division availed the healthcare services at the camp.

The PRI members, Gaon Burahs, and villagers extended their heartfelt gratitude to the specialist doctors, health workers, and Indian Army medical personnel for their dedicated service in bringing essential healthcare facilities to their doorstep.

This initiative reflects the strong civil-military partnership in ensuring accessible healthcare for the rural population of Tawang, further strengthening community well-being and cooperation.

