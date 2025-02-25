Arunachal: Anti opium cultivation operation held at Pongchau Circle

LONGDING- An anti opium cultivation operation was carried out on 24/02/25 at Kamhua Noksa village, Longding District by the district administration, under the aegis of NCORD.

A team led by CO Pongchau, with Nodal Officer NCORD, along with contingents of State Police, STF, and 24 Assam Rifles carried out the operation.

The team were also assisted by an equally large contingent of village volunteers, particularly women.

Also Read- Two Drug Traffickers Arrested with Heroin at Banderdewa Check Gate

As a consequence of the participation of locals, there were no incidents of resistance or protests from any quarter.

The day long drive, succeeded in destroying multiple pockets of poppy fields, which were located in far flung corners of the mountain ridges.

Also Read- Seram village launches ‘Mission Mullek’ to boost rural tourism

At the end of the drive, the officials met with the villagers at the chief’s residence.

They explained to them about the punitive, as well as rehabilitative interventions of the government and encouraged them to continue the fight to eliminate the scourge of opium from their society.