Arunachal: RIWATCH, AAK and IMCLS jointly celebrate International Mother Language Day

ROING- The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH), in collaboration with Adi Agom Kebang (AAK) and the Idu-Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS), celebrated International Mother Language Day at Central Rehko, Cheta, Roing, with the theme, “Significance of Mother Language in the Modern Socio-Cultural Context,” aimed to promote and revitalize indigenous languages.

Though globally observed on February 21, RIWATCH, AAK, and IMCLS recognized the need for sustained efforts in language preservation and jointly organized the celebration to reaffirm the importance of mother tongues.

The key highlights of the event were a visual interactive session where students were quizzed on their proficiency in their mother tongues. This was followed by an interaction session led by Prof. Simon John, AITS, RGU; and Smt. Krishma Pulu.

Senior Teacher Koronu and Vijay Swami, Executive Director of RIWATCH. The session emphasized the critical role of mother languages in shaping identity and the need for their continuous usage to ensure linguistic vitality. The session actively involved the students, parents and elders and were encouraged to voice out their concerns on the declining use of mother language and also explored solutions to revitalize them.

Nini Pertin, Chairman of the Language Development Committee, AAK, presented PPT on ongoing initiatives to promote the Adi language. He also introduced the fundamental aspects of Adi grammar and sentence structure to the audience.

IMCLS Genenral Secretary, Ere Linggi urged language experts, researchers, and cultural advocates to develop innovative strategies to engage young children in language learning and encouraging a natural and immersive experience. He emphasized that language preservation should go hand in hand with sustaining cultural traditions and heritage.

Dr. Ista Pulu, President of IMCLS, adding to the need promote mother tongue appreciated the Adi tribe, and encouraged Idu speakers to follow their example. Assuring his full support in providing the necessary resources for conducting classes, he urged the RIWATCH team to continue the Idu spoken language program as earlier.

The function was also graced by DDSE Amih Lego and DIPRO Mrs Nimina Namchum, who encouraged the community to take small yet significant steps in speaking their native languages daily and not be discouraged by minor setbacks as only by taking these small steps, one can ensure its continued usage.

The event witnessed the participation of large number of Students from various schools namely VKV, JNV, Government Secondary School Roing, Government Secondary School Mayu, Divine Word School, Intaya Public School and Global Valley School Roing.