Arunachal: Education related issues discussed in a coordination meeting held in Longding

LONGDING- As a follow up activities of DC’s Conclave of 16th and 17th Jan’2025 , a Co-ordination meeting of all Principals, Headmasters of Sec. Schools of Longding District , Block education officers and Head Teachers of UPS & Pry. School of Longding District was convened at Conference Hall of Circuit House Longding under the chairmanship of Bekir Nyorak, Deputy Commissioner, Longding on 25th Feb’2025.

Delivering the aims and objectives of the meeting Jongge Yirang, DDSE informed the house that the meeting was convened to discuss various issues like opening of beneficiary accounts of students, Registration of school land, utilization of annual composite grants, implementation of flagship programs like PM Phosan, Sanitary, and Vidya scheme and examination related matter.

He also invited opinion and suggestions from all the participants member for overcoming the problem in opening of back accounts and registration of school lands.

All the principles, Block Education Officers & Headmaster actively participated in the discussion and spoke on the problems at ground level and gave their opinions and suggestions & extended full support and Co-operation for proper implementation of all the programme at ground level.

While delivering his speech, Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak informed that the state govt. is serious about opening of beneficiary accounts of students right from Class-I for proper implementation of beneficiary in the education Department. He also informed that govt. is seriously viewing the non registration of school land which were the main topic of discussion during the DC’s conference.

He directed the concern BEO’s and respective Head of Schools to expedite the opening of students bank accounts and registration of school land within the summer vacation and the same will be reviewed on re-opening of schools after summer vacation.

Further he said that all necessary help and support will be extended by the District Administration where ever needed. He was optimistic that everyone will carry out their responsibilities and over come all the hurdles for proper implementation of all the schemes under Education Department in the days to come.