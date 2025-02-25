Arunachal: ICAR-KVK West Siang, organizes Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) Meeting

BASAR- ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, West Siang ( KVK West Siang ) , Basar organized its Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting 2025-26 on February 25th, 2025 at the Conference Hall of ICAR-Research Complex for North Eastern Hill Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar in hybrid mode.

Deputy Commissioner Leparada District Atul Tayeng graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He appreciated the work done by Krishi Vigyan Kendra and suggested to recommend more climate resilient technologies for the district and advised for area expansion for these technologies as well as advised to adopt organic practices in farming while reducing the use of chemical insecticides and pesticides.

Reiterating that the state government is giving high impetus to Agri and Allied sector, he called for collective and collaborative effort amongst the line departments in the best interest of the farmers.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. L. Wangchu, Head, ICAR-Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar. He, in the inaugural session felicitated Deputy Commissioner as well as Head of Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries departments from Leparada District and welcomed all the honorary members of the Scientific Advisory Committee, and presented the significant achievement on the research and extension activities of ICAR-Arunachal Centre and the ICAR- KVK, West Siang, Basar.

The Annual Progress Report (2024-25) and the Annual Action Plan (2025-26) were presented by Dr. Rita Nongthombam, SMS (Plant Breeding), Dr. Suraj K Singh, SMS (Plant Protection) and Mrs. Bharati Saloi CTO/T9 (Home Science), Dr. Praveen Kumar SMS (Agri. Extension), Akshay SMS (Fruit Science) and Vipin Kumar SMS (Agronomy) during the SAC meeting.

Tare Kai, District Agricultural Officer of Leparada District suggested for enhancing linkage between State Department of Agriculture and ICAR AP Centre along with ICAR KVK West Siang and to share the suitable technology from ICAR to State department to increase the diffusion of technologies to a larger area.

Dr. Henbom Dirchi, District Horticulture Officer, Leparada guided about increasing quality and quantity of planting material of fruit crops to enhance the area under fruit crop.

Jumli Karga, District Fisheries Development Officer, Leparada recommended to incorporate capacity development programmes related to fisheries to diversify the agriculture sector in region.

Progressive farmers were also present during this meeting and gave valuable feedback regarding their agricultural problems and sought probable solutions from the scientific team.

They also appreciated the enduring efforts of the ICAR- KVK West Siang towards the farming community for their livelihood improvement.

Dr. Doni Jini, Senior Scientist (Veterinary Extension), Dr. T. Angami, Scientist (Horticulture), Dr. Rajesh A. Alone, Scientist (Agroforestry) were also present and shared their valuable suggestion in respective disciplines for overall agricultural development. All together 27 numbers of officials, progressive farmers were present during the SAC meeting.

Dr. Manoj Kumar, Senior Scientist cum Head ICAR-KVK, West Siang and member secretary of the SAC meeting assured the committee that his team will work diligently to bring its name to the fore-front and will always look for farmer’s welfare. The meeting ended by offering a vote of thanks by Dr. Manoj Kumar.