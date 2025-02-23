ICAR Introduces Quinoa as a Superfood Crop in Arunachal Pradesh

BASAR- The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), through the All India Co-Ordinated Research Network on Potential Crops (AICRN-PC), Basar, has successfully introduced quinoa (Chenopodium quinoa), a globally recognised superfood, in Arunachal Pradesh to promote nutritional security and crop diversification among tribal farmers.

As part of the initiative, AICRN-PC organised a field visit for tribal farmers (25 Nos) to observe the ongoing trials of quinoa cultivation.

The farmers expressed great enthusiasm, recognizing quinoa’s high nutritional value and potential health benefits.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Raghuveer Singh, Principal Investigator, highlighted quinoa’s unique nutritional profile, which includes all nine essential amino acids, high-quality protein, dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

“Quinoa is more than just a crop; it offers an opportunity for better nutrition, sustainable farming, and diversified income sources,” said Dr Singh.

He further explained quinoa’s adaptability to Arunachal Pradesh’s agro-climatic conditions, particularly its tolerance to drought and poor soils, making it suitable for the region’s diverse landscapes.

Dr Singh also outlined Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices for quinoa cultivation, promoting eco-friendly farming methods to ensure sustainable production.

The introduction of quinoa aligns with government policies aimed at enhancing food security and promoting potential crops in tribal regions.

It also offers a sustainable alternative for farmers facing challenges due to changing climatic conditions and limited agricultural resources.

Farmers actively engaged in interactive sessions during the field visit, discussing cultivation practices, potential challenges, and market opportunities.

Many expressed optimism about adopting quinoa, seeing its potential to improve household nutrition and generate income due to growing national and international demand.

This initiative reflects ICAR’s ongoing commitment to empowering tribal communities through the promotion of nutritionally rich and climate-resilient crops, contributing to improved livelihoods and food security in the region.