Arunachal: POSCO Act, Cyber Safety & Security, and Self-Defense Awareness Session Held at PM SHRI School, JNV Tawang

TAWANG- An insightful and impactful awareness session on the POSCO Act, Cyber Safety & Security, and Self-Defense was conducted at PM SHRI School, JNV Tawang, today. The session aimed to equip students with essential knowledge and practical skills for their safety and well-being.

It was conducted by N. Angu, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tawang Police Station, along with her dedicated team.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from M. L. Meena, Principal of JNV Tawang, who highlighted the importance of awareness about personal safety, legal rights, and self-defense skills.

Also Read- More than 1000 leaders, voters of NCP join INC at Pasighat West

Key Highlights of the Session:

POSCO Act Awareness

Inspector N. Angu led an informative session on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, educating students about their rights, legal protections, and the importance of reporting abuse. She emphasized the need for awareness and proactive measures to ensure a safe environment for children.

Cyber Safety & Security

Mimi, Sub-Inspector at PS Tawang, addressed the students on the growing concerns of cybersecurity, including online safety, cyberbullying, and protecting personal information. He provided valuable tips on responsible internet usage and safeguarding digital footprints.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Reviews Small Hydropower Projects

Self-Defense Training

The session concluded with a self-defense demonstration by ASI Sangey Tsering, a black belt in Taekwondo. Students actively participated in learning fundamental self-defense techniques, empowering them with skills to protect themselves in threatening

situations

The session was met with enthusiastic participation and appreciation from students and faculty alike. By the end of the program, students expressed increased confidence in handling potential safety risks both online and offline.