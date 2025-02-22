ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Reviews Small Hydropower Projects

He assured to provide full support to developers to help overcome challenges and solving local issues by engaging with the local communities.

Last Updated: February 22, 2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  Deputy Chief Minister of the State and Minister-In-Charge of Power & Hydropower, Chowna Mein convened an important meeting with the Small Hydropower Project Developers of the State to review the status of various Small Hydropower Projects at his Secretariat Office today.

Mein in his remarks said that the State Government is keen on developing small hydropower projects aligning with the goals of Atmanirbhar Arunachal and India’s net zero goals as envisaged by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

However, he urged the developers to expedite their works and need to demonstrate their commitment for timely commissioning of projects.

Commissioner (Hydropower), Sonam Chombay informed that Cumulative allocated capacity in 35 alive Small Hydropower Projects is 570.75 MW which will bring-in a total estimated investment of Rs 7000 Cr in the State and generate employment for 7500 local youths.

These projects, after completion, will earn revenue in terms of free power @ Rs 58.25 Cr/year after commissioning.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister felicitated two power developers for timely commissioning of their projects namely, M/S Devi Energies Pvt Ltd Andhra Pradesh for Dikshi HEP(24MW) in West Kameng District and M/S Raajratna Energy Holdings Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad for Khangtang HEP (7.5 MW) in Tawang.

In the meeting, Advisor to DCM Anupam Tangu, Secretary to Power, R K Sharma, Additional PCCF, D Dalai, Chief Engineering (Hydropower), Atek Miyu, Chief Engineering (T & D), T K Tara, Director (LM), Mamta Riba and 19 Power Developers were also present.

