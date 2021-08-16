Arunachal: 75th Independence Day was celebrated at Raj Bhavan

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The 75th Independence Day, with the cherished spirit of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, was celebrated at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar along with the rest of the country, on 15th August 2021. The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) unfurled the National Flag and the Raj Bhavan security ITBP Troops presented the Rashtriya Salute.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor conveyed his greetings to the people on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of India. He urged the people to safeguard the hard earned freedom from the British colonial rule.

The Governor, who considers himself lucky to have participated in the first Independence day celebration on 15th August 1947, called upon the people to remember the mission, valour and sacrifice of our freedom fighters due to which we are free citizens of an Independent Nation today.

The Governor said that the State Government, under the dynamic leadership of Shri Pema Khandu is striving hard for all round development in the State. He said that the State Government is focusing on providing planned developmental benefits to the last man standing in the queue.

The Governor appealed to the people to put in concerted effort in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic by following protocols and COVID-19 appropriate behaviours. He also appealed to every Arunachali to get vaccinated with two anti-COVID prophylactic doses at the earliest.

The Governor emphasised on women empowerment, equitability in opportunity for every citizen, Atma Nirbharata and personal contribution towards the State development.

The Governor, while reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new watchword of ‘Sab Ka Saat, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ke Vikas, And Sab Ka Prayas’, urged upon the people to contribute towards the vision of the Prime Minister for the progress of India. He said that the people of India are fortunate to have an able leadership at the Centre in Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the villagers of Simong Village of Upper Siang District presented a depiction of the 1894 Aglo-Abor war on the Bank of Sijon River, which halted the advance of the Britishers towards interior areas of Siang Valley from the left Bank of River Siang.