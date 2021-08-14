Itanagar: Pema Khandu inaugurates three new PS at Chimpu, Niti Vihar and Papu Hills in ICR

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR – Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated three new police stations at Chimpu, Niti Vihar and Papu Hills of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) in presence of Home Minister Bamang Felix, Home Advisor Nyamar Karbak, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso and Mayor Tame Phassang.

Informing about these police stations, the CM said the projects were sanctioned in 2013 but remained only on paper. He promised to fast track all such pending projects of the police department with priority to improve its manpower, equipment and infrastructure, during his speech.

To address the infrastructural issues of the police department, CM informed that Rs 100Cr additional grant has been earmarked for this financial year besides the budgetary announcements.

On challenges of drug issues, the CM stressed on the importance of the role of police in fighting such menace and also called for redefining such roles.

He said the fight against drugs should involve people also and urged all sections of the society to join hands in this fight with the government. He said a long-term policy to fight the drug menace has also been prepared pointing drug misuse to be more dangerous than terrorism if left unchecked.