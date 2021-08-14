Arunachal Govt signs MoA with NEEPCO for two hydropower projects

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- An MoA was signed today between Govt of Arunachal Pradesh and NEEPCO Ltd in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein for the development of 90MW New Melling HEP in Tawang District and 120MW Nafra HEP in West Kameng District.

The MoA was signed by PS Lokhande, Commissioner (Hydro) and VK Singh, CMD NEEPCO.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the central public sector undertakings (CPSU) will be the harbinger of investment in Arunachal and appreciated the performance of NEEPCO in developing hydropower in the State.

After the signing of MoA, the total project allotted to NEEPCO shall be 6 with total installed Capacity of 1325 MW. Out of six projects the NEEPCO has commissioned three projects i.e. 600MW Kameng HEP, 405MW Ranganadi HEP and 110 MW Pare HEP.

To harness the hydro potential in the State, the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh had allotted hydro projects to several private developers and CPSUs through MoA route. However, most of the private developers failed to implement the project. The State Govt. had then started terminating the MoA for dismal performance in executing the projects. So far the State Govt has terminated 40 Nos of projects, said the CM.

CM requested the CMD NEEPCO to resolve the issue of Kurung HEP (330MW) whose MoA was signed in the year 2015, but the implementation has not yet started. He also assured to render all necessary help in terms of local problems in developing projects allotted to NEEPCO.

The CM desired that the hydro potential in the State should not be in paper only but it should be developed physically. Further, he also informed that the NHPC has scheduled to commission 2 units of Subansiri HEP (2000MW) by August 2022 and full-fledged commissioning by August 2023.

The Deputy Chief Minister while appreciating the performance of NEEPCO requested the NEEPCO to commission the projects with them in a time bound manner. He informed the Govt. has committed to develop self-sufficient hydropower from the hydro penitential in the State under the leadership of present Chief Minister.

On the occasion of signing of the MoA, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar requested the CMD NEEPCO to liaise with concerned DC and allot contract works to local contractors where expertise does not involve.

The CMD NEEPCO committed to deploy their staff at the site for taking the allotted project in full swing with immediate effect.