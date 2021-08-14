Arunachal: 12 NDRF organizes Cycle Rally to celebrate “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav”

ADVERTISEMENT

DOIMUKH- 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh organized a 75 kms Cycle Rally from Doimukh to Hollongi to celebrate the 75th years of India’s Independence Day “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav”.

The cycle rally was flagged off by Dr. K. L. Rongmei, Commandant (Medical), 12 NDRF Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh today at 0800 hrs. The team of 100 participants were assembled at 12 NDRF Headquarter, camped at Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajesh Thakur, Commandant,12 NDRF Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh led the rally from the front with all officers and personnel of the Battalion and civil participants from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The route of rally was Doimukh to Hollongi via Harmuti, Narayanpur, Gohpur. At the end of the programme, certificates were distributed to all the persons who participated in the cycle rally.