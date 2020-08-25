Itanagar: APPEA appeal state govt for creation of DSO and PET for schools and colleges

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Physical Education Association (APPEA) has called for the creation of District Sports Officer (DSO) and Physical Education Teacher (PET), introduce physical education subjects in schools and colleges, and reframing of Recruitment Rules (RR) in the department of Sports & Youth affairs.

In a press conference, General Secretary, (APPEA), Thomas Ering claimed that no advertisement was given for the recruitment of sports officers due to faulty recruitment rules since the establishment of the directorate of sports and Youths Affairs department.

“We would like to request the state government to direct the Dept. to frame appropriate recruitment rules (RR) and create more DSO posts, avoid incharge system to the DSO and sports officers posts in few district of state to ensure that hundreds of students pursuing or secured M.Phil, Ph.D., and Bachelor’s degrees in Physical Education through hard work do not go in vain, “he insisted.

Meanwhile, Ering asked the state government to immediately advertised the remaining 30 posts of PET, pending with the Sports & Youths Affairs department as another 30 posts were already recruited by the education department several years back which may be recruited through APSSB / APSSCE or even by the department concerned. Ering said.

He also urged the state government to stop giving charge system to government employees who do not have the requisite qualifications and experience to look into the matter of District sports officers (DSOs).

Ering justified his demands, stating that according to the new education policy, PE teachers were given a new responsibility not only as the role of a tutor, but also to develop and improve the social and physical skills and mental health of the student.

In addition, Ering said, “The new education policy reintroduces the physical education subject as one of the core subjects in both school and higher secondary level, as a measure for skills development and human resource development.”

“The state government should set the sports and physics subject as the minimum qualification to compete for the post of Youth Officer (YO) in the Department of Youth Affairs and also appoint and post only officers who is capable and appropriate as per recruitment rule,” he appealed.

Apart from this, the association also requested the state government to give relaxation in the upper age limit of physical education degree holders up to 38 years to sit in any examination.

“Many candidates holding PE degrees have either exceeded the upper age limit or will be ineligible to appear in any examination due to non-advertisement of jobs that fit their degrees since last many years,” the association said.

Creation of post of Assistant Director, Deputy Director, Director, Physical education instructor in colleges and university, discourage political appointment/ backdoor appointment of sports officers and youth development officer, etc are among their other demands are being taken up and appeal the state government for consideration.