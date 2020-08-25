Resolution to bring Arunachal Pradesh under 6th schedule to be moved in Assembly- Felix

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government will move a resolution in the upcoming three-day Assembly session, from August 27, to bring the state under the 6th schedule of the Constitution, informed Home minister Bamang Felix.

Addressing a press conference, state Home Minister Bamang Felix on Tuesday informed that the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday, deliberated on the report of the Consultative meeting on the ‘Constitutional Safeguard to the Indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh’ held on August 19 at state convention centre, IG Park, Itanagar, which was submitted by the Committee headed by Deputy chief minister Chowna Mein.

He said after detailed deliberations, the Cabinet decided to move a resolution in the upcoming Assembly session to bring the state under the sixth schedule.

“This Legislative Assembly Resolves that the state of Arunachal Pradesh be included in the 6th schedule of the Constitution of India to protect the tribal rights of the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the resolution reads as per the Minister.

The resolution adds, ” This Legislative Assembly further resolves that the special provision with respect to state of Arunachal Pradesh be further strengthened by amending Article 371 (H) by inserting provisions for protection of religious or social practices of the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, customary law and procedure of the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to customary law of the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, and ownership and transfer of land and its resources.”

Watch Video

Video will be uploaded after a shortwhile

Felix said the resolution moved by the Government in the Assembly, will be followed by discussion by the members in the House.

“We will request the Government of India to bring Arunachal Pradesh under sixth schedule,” the Minister told reporters here.

This is a historic step being initiated by CM Pema Khandu, Felix added.