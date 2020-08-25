Arunachal: ANYA defers 36-hours capital bandh call

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Tuesday deferred its 36-hours proposed Itanagar Capital Complex bandh call from August 27.

“Today, the state Government has fulfilled all our demands, including white paper on financial status of Arunachal Pradesh. So, we have decided to defer bandh call,’’ANYA president Byabang Joram told reporters here while addressing the press conference at Arunachal Press club (APC) at I G Park.

He, however, said that one demand that is district wise financial status is left and it was assured to be provided within 15 days as assured by the state government.

On ANYA’s demand regarding implementation of work order system, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured to pass Rs 50 lakh work order system in the upcoming Assembly.

Nyishi Elite Society (NES) president Bengia Tolum, who was also present, said, “Today, we had a meeting with the government. In that meeting, the CM not only assured, we were also given documentary evidence. If this final result is being not honoured by the government , we have told that next time , ANYA alone will not take the initiative. NES and ANYA will together take the initiative.”

“We have appealed our youths and they have listened to our advises and suggestions ,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the ANYA delegation led by its president along with NES headed by Bengia Tolum, held a meeting with CM, where after threadbare discussion on each demands, it was agreed that all the demands were fulfilled by the state government.

A copy of Government decisions on each demand was made available to the ANYA for record.

Joram further thanks all the citizens for extending full support to get the demand fulfilled.