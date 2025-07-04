Arunachal: IAF Team Defuse Two Unexploded Bombs in Kamle’s Rigyu Village

ITANAGAR- A specialized team from the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully defused two live bombs discovered in Rigyu village, under the Dollungmukh Circle of Kamle district, on Thursday, officials confirmed.

The operation, carried out with precision and expertise, ensured no casualties or damage to the surrounding area, bolstering public safety in the region.

The unexploded bombs were first detected on May 26, prompting immediate action from local authorities who cordoned off the area near an IAF firing range.

A senior officer reported that the controlled disposal operation took place between 10:30 AM and was executed seamlessly by the IAF’s bomb disposal unit.

The discovery of the bombs raised concerns among residents, but the swift response by the IAF team alleviated fears and restored calm.

Following the operation, security measures in the area have been heightened to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety of villagers.

The IAF’s prompt and professional handling of the situation has been widely praised, with local officials commending the team’s expertise in neutralizing the threat.

The incident underscores the importance of vigilance in areas near military ranges and the critical role of specialized units in maintaining public safety. Authorities are investigating the origin of the bombs to prevent future occurrences.