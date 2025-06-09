ADVERTISMENT
VIRAL

Viral Video: No vehicle access, no electricity, no water, patients carried on foot in Gangte

The story telling Video of Gangte Circle of Kra Daadi district goes viral in social media.

Last Updated: 09/06/2025
1 minute read
Viral Video: No vehicle access, no electricity, no water, patients carried on foot in Gangte

VIRAL VIDEO-  In a heart-wrenching video that has emerged from Gangte Circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kra-Daadi district, villagers are seen carrying a critically ill patient on a handmade stretcher through rough terrain, desperately trying to reach the nearest medical facility.

The video captures villagers struggling through muddy paths, while others hold umbrellas to shield the patient, highlighting the dire situation in this remote region.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

For the past two weeks, Gangte Circle has been completely cut off due to severe road blockages along the Bingdung–Mering–Tassar stretch. With no access to vehicles, electricity, or clean water, the local population is now battling a full-scale humanitarian crisis.

Watch Video

Speaking in the video, a local youth leader from the Gangte Circle Youth Association (GCYA) pleads for immediate government intervention. “We have no means to transport the sick or access basic supplies. The roads are destroyed. We are cut off completely,” he says, calling on the local MLA, DC, and concerned departments to take urgent action.

Viral Video: Locals Carry Coffin Through Landslide hit Area

The lack of ambulances, doctors, and functional roads has made medical emergencies nearly impossible to respond to. Villagers now depend solely on manpower, carrying the sick over kilometers of forest and hill terrain.

With monsoon rains worsening the condition, there is an immediate fear of landslides and disease outbreaks. Residents are appealing for emergency medical camps, road restoration, and basic utility repair before the situation turns tragic.

Tags
Last Updated: 09/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Enters a Bank in UP’s Unnao, Netizens Say 'Paise Nikalne Aaya Hoga'

VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Enters a Bank in UP’s Unnao, Netizens Say ‘Paise Nikalne Aaya Hoga’

Viral Video: Woman creates reels while giving flying kiss on moving bike, video went viral

Viral Video: Woman creates reels while giving flying kiss on moving bike, video went viral

Viral Video: Aircraft gets stuck under a bridge in Bihar’s Motihari

Viral: Papa Ki Pari’s Stunt, Video goes viral

Viral: Papa Ki Pari’s Stunt, Video goes viral

VIRAL: Woman tied to electric pole, thrashed by son for plucking cauliflower

VIRAL: Woman tied to electric pole, thrashed by son for plucking cauliflower

Viral Video of a Girl dances on road during traffic halt

Viral Video of a Girl dances on road during traffic halt

VIRAL Video: Arunachal Pradesh CM shares Breathtaking video of Dibang Valley waterfall

VIRAL Video: Arunachal Pradesh CM shares Breathtaking video of Dibang Valley waterfall

VIRAL: Artist makes portrait of Nagaland Minister on peepal leaf went viral on Social Media

VIRAL: Artist makes portrait of Nagaland Minister on peepal leaf went viral on Social Media

VIRAL: Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry lover - Read Real story

VIRAL: Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry lover

Viral Video: woman walking upside-down inside a swimming pool

Viral Video: woman walking upside-down inside a swimming pool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button