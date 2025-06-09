Arunachal: Vishakha Yadav Takes Charge as New DC of Papum Pare

YUPIA- Ms. Vishakha Yadav, a 2020-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, today assumed charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare district. She replaces Jiken Bomjen, who retired in May.

In her first official interaction with administrative officers and staff of the DC Office in Yupia, DC Yadav emphasized discipline, teamwork, and the importance of efficient service delivery.

She acknowledged the vital role of ground-level staff in governance, calling them the “backbone of the administration.”

A decorated officer, Vishakha Yadav was recently conferred the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2024 and the Best Electoral Practices State Award by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for her leadership during the 2024 elections.

She proposed technical skill training for UDCs and LDCs, highlighted the seriousness of unauthorized absenteeism, and encouraged an open dialogue for improving administrative functioning. She concluded by expressing her commitment to the development and welfare of the people of Papum Pare.