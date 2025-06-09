ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Assam down town University to Host ‘From Campus to Corporate’ Industry Interaction Session in Itanagar

“From Campus to Corporate” on 13th June 2025 at Wall International Hotel, Itanagar, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Last Updated: 09/06/2025
1 minute read
Assam down town University to Host ‘From Campus to Corporate’ Industry Interaction Session in Itanagar

ITANAGAR-  In a significant step toward aligning academic education with industry expectations, Assam down town University (AdtU) will host an Industry Interaction Session titled “From Campus to Corporate” on 13th June 2025 at Wall International Hotel, Itanagar, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The session aims to facilitate a knowledge-sharing platform where students can gain valuable insights into emerging careers and in-demand skills across sectors such as Semiconductor & Mechatronics, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Cloud ERP, Logistics, and Travel & Tourism.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Vishakha Yadav Takes Charge as New DC of Papum Pare

Drawing inspiration from the university’s strategic industry partnerships with L&T EduTech, VFS Global Academy, IBM, SAP, and Delhivery, the event will feature sessions led by AdtU faculty and cover topics like the future of work, evolving skill demands, and global job market readiness.

Open to students from diverse academic streams, the session holds special relevance for those in or aspiring to pursue B.Tech, BBA, MBA, BCA, and MCA. It is structured to help students connect classroom learning with real-world industry applications.

Watch Viral Video- No vehicle access, no electricity, no water, patients carried on foot in Gangte

A special highlight of the event will be the felicitation of Class 10 and 12 meritorious students (from all boards) scoring 70% and above, recognizing their academic excellence. All participants will receive certificates of participation, with lunch provided to ensure a fulfilling experience.

This initiative reaffirms AdtU’s commitment to career-focused education and strengthening the bridge between campus and corporate ecosystems in Northeast India.

Tags
Last Updated: 09/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Cleanliness & Emergency Medical Training Held in Tawang to Boost Safe and Sustainable Tourism

Arunachal: Cleanliness & Emergency Medical Training Held in Tawang to Boost Safe and Sustainable Tourism

Arunachal Pradesh Launches Statewide Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

Arunachal Pradesh Launches Statewide Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

Arunachal: Pune-based NGO Donates Oxygen Plant to Indian Army Field Hospital in Tawang

Arunachal: Pune-based NGO Donates Oxygen Plant to Indian Army Field Hospital in Tawang

Arunachal Flood: Houses, Bridges Washed Away in Dibang Valley

Arunachal Flood: Houses, Bridges Washed Away in Dibang Valley

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Closure of 386 Government Schools Due to Zero Enrolment

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Closure of 386 Government Schools Due to Zero Enrolment

Arunachal: Army Promotes Education, Hygiene & Fitness Under Operation Sadbhavna at Ziro Valley

Arunachal: Army Promotes Education, Hygiene & Fitness Under Operation Sadbhavna at Ziro Valley

Viral Video: Locals Carry Coffin Through Landslide hit Area

Viral Video: Man Crosses Dangerous River on Broken Bridge in Flood-Hit Arunachal

Viral Video: Man Crosses Dangerous River on Broken Bridge in Flood-Hit Arunachal

Arunachal: 85th Birth Anniversary of Lummer Dai Celebrated in Pasighat with Statue Unveiling and Literary Tributes

Arunachal: 85th Birth Anniversary of Lummer Dai Celebrated in Pasighat with Statue Unveiling and Literary Tributes

Arunachal: Itanagar’s Green Warriors Tackle Plastic Waste, Collect Over 4,800 Items in Cleanup Drive

Arunachal: Itanagar ‘s Green Warriors Tackle Plastic Waste, Collect Over 4,800 Items in Cleanup Drive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button