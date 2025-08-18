Arunachal: NCC Festival Concludes, 200 Cadets Showcase Discipline, Culture & Unity

ITANAGAR- The 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC concluded the first-ever Arunachal Pradesh NCC Festival on 18th August 2025, marking a historic step in nurturing youth leadership, patriotism, and cultural preservation in the frontier state.

The five-day festival (14th–18th August) witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 200 cadets from the Senior Division and Senior Wing of various institutes and districts. The event commenced with the Independence Day Gala and Fair on 15th August, celebrating the 79th Independence Day with colorful cultural performances, traditional dance, and folk songs, creating an atmosphere of bonhomie and tribal bonding.

The festival, meticulously coordinated under the leadership of Col Samudra Vijay Sarma, Commanding Officer, 1 AP Battalion NCC, and Lt Col Surjit Rai, Administrative Officer, combined regimental training with the promotion of Arunachal’s rich cultural heritage.

Over five days, cadets engaged in a range of activities, including:

Cultural showcases of Arunachal’s diverse tribal traditions.

March past, guard of honour, and drill sessions, reflecting NCC’s discipline.

Games and physical training, emphasizing fitness and teamwork.

Awareness sessions on national integration, women in defence, inclusivity, and leadership.

The cultural segments became the heart of the festival, reminding participants of the importance of preserving traditional roots amidst globalization. By blending discipline with heritage, the NCC provided cadets with an immersive learning platform, helping them build confidence, leadership, and character.

At the closing ceremony, Col Samudra Vijay Sarma lauded the cadets’ enthusiasm and discipline, stating:

“The spirit and teamwork demonstrated during this festival reflect the NCC’s core values of unity, discipline, and patriotism. This first-ever Arunachal NCC Festival has set the tone for a stronger, more integrated youth movement in the state.”

The cadets departed with not only the pride of representing their districts but also with lifelong lessons in service, unity, and responsibility.

The NCC Arunachal Festival reaffirmed the organization’s mission to promote holistic development, discipline, camaraderie, and national service, while giving youth a sense of their critical role in nation-building.

Despite being its first edition in Arunachal Pradesh, the festival was a resounding success — weaving together patriotic fervor, cultural vibrance, and rigorous training into a milestone event for the state’s youth.