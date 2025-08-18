Arunachal: Former CM Gegong Apang Opposes Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

ITANAGAR — The Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Gegong Apang strongly voiced his opposition to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). Talking to media in Itanagar, he highlighted growing concerns over the 11,000 MW hydropower project on the Siang River, which has sparked significant controversy in the region.

Apang, a prominent figure in Arunachal politics and a respected voice among the Adi community, expressed deep apprehension about the project’s potential to disrupt the lives of indigenous communities and the fragile ecosystem of the Siang Valley.

“The Siang River is not just a resource; it is the lifeline of our people, our culture, and our identity,” Apang said, emphasizing the river’s sacred significance to the Adi tribe, who refer to it as “Aane Siang” (Mother Siang). He warned that the proposed dam, with its 9 billion cubic meter reservoir, risks submerging over 300 villages, displacing thousands, and destroying farmlands critical to local livelihoods.

The former Chief Minister criticized the state government’s approach, alleging that the project is being pushed forward without genuine consultation with affected communities. “The government speaks of national interest, but what about the interests of our people? Promises of compensation and development have been made before, but where is the trust?” Apang questioned, citing past instances where displaced communities received inadequate support.

He also accused certain political factions of spreading misinformation to garner support for the project, echoing sentiments previously raised by current Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Apang’s remarks come amid rising tensions over the SUMP, which is seen as a strategic counter to China’s planned 60,000 MW hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, upstream of the Siang.

The Indian government argues that the SUMP is vital for national security, flood mitigation, and maintaining year-round river flow, especially in light of potential water diversion or sudden releases by China. However, local opposition, led by groups like the SIFF, remains steadfast, with concerns about environmental degradation, loss of biodiversity, and the cultural erasure of the Adi community.

Apang called for transparent public hearings and an independent environmental impact assessment before any further steps are taken. “We are not against development, but it cannot come at the cost of our people’s survival. The government must listen to the voices of the Adi and other affected communities,” he urged. He also expressed solidarity with the SIFF’s ongoing protests, including a planned rally in Upper Siang, and criticized the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to conduct project surveys, calling it an attempt to intimidate locals.

Apang appealed to both the state and central governments to reconsider the project’s scale and explore alternative solutions that prioritize the well-being of Arunachal’s indigenous communities. “The Siang River is our mother, and we will protect her at all costs,” he declared, receiving strong support from attendees.

The SUMP, initially proposed as two separate projects and consolidated in 2017 under the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), remains in the pre-feasibility stage. Despite recent Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with villages like Riga and Riew, indicating some local support, opposition from 27 other villages and influential figures like Apang underscores the project’s contentious nature.

As the debate over the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project continues, Apang’s outspoken stance is likely to galvanize further resistance, putting pressure on the government to address local concerns while balancing national priorities. The coming months will be critical as public hearings and feasibility studies progress, with the potential to shape the future of the Siang Valley and its people.