Arunachal: National Workshop on Mental Wellness held at RGU

ITANAGAR- A two day National Workshop on Mental Wellness on 9th and 10th February 2023, is being held at Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills. The workshop is jointly being organized by Department of Psychology, Department of Social Work and Career Counseling Cell, RGU, in collaboration with Solh Wellness.

The workshop was inaugurated by Honorable Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Rajiv Gandhi University, on 9th February in the presence of the Registrar, Dr. Nabam T. Rikam and Prof. P.K. Panigrahi, HoD of National Security Studies. The event was attended by over 200 students, faculties and non-teaching staffs from different departments of the university.

The program started with the welcome address by Prof. Dharmeshwari Lourembam, she highlighted on the importance of mental wellness for student population in particular and public in general, and the usage of technology in mitigating this challenge. Dr. N. T. Rikam, the Registrar, RGU, spoke about how there is a diversity in the way of life in different societies and people experience different issues and struggles. He was joined by Prof. P. K. Panigrahi, HoD Dept. National Security Studies, shared about how in 21st century the root cause of mental stress is because of the aspirations and selfishness.

In his inaugural address, the Vice Chancellor highlighted that most of the stress in our societies are associated to lifestyle, and different roles and responsibilities one has to perform.

Managing our stress is an art and one should know how to mitigate these challenges. In this technology has important role to play in connecting someone to most necessary support system. The resource person, Mr. Kapil Gupta of Sohl Wellness emphasized on the importance of dealing with mental wellness as it affects the psychological capital of an individual which then affects the psychological capital of the larger society.

He shared that no two person has same reflection of same mental health issues; bringing solution to them is a challenge. Therefore, during this workshop the resource person will be highlighting benefits of Solh Wellness applications and technology, and how that can be utilized by the students for their mental well being.

The inaugural program concluded with prize distribution for the E-essay competition held on occasion of Swami Vivekanada’s birth anniversary. Ms. Gemam Padu of Psychology Dept. received the rd Prize; second prize was conferred to Ms. Hibu Mayur of Dept. of Psychology, and 1st Prize to Mr. Shri Prakash Pal, Dept. of Mass Communication.

The program was followed by technical session post tea break and will be facilitated by the resource persons Mr. Kapil Gupta and Ms. Ankur Sharma. The workshop is scheduled to hold different technical session with the students and faculty members, non-teaching staff. Also, the Placement & Career counseling cell will be in long-term collaboration for placements of the students from the Rajiv Gandhi University.