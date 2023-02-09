Arunachal: DC Papum pare asked Quarry and crusher owners operating illegally to apply for license within 15 days.

YUPIA- On learning about many quarries operating without proper license, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana asked the quarry and the crusher owners to apply for the legal permits within 15 days by producing all the pre- requisite documents as notified by the Government for obtaining the quarrying license. He further directed that “no quarrying activity shall be held within 50 meters of the Electric transmission towers and the railway bridge at Dikrong River in Doimukh.”

DC Rana said while chairing the meeting of the District Level Task Force on illegal mining and illegal transportation of minerals, convened in the DC Conference Hall, Yupia on Thursday.

While directing the Police, Transport, Geology and Mining officials to carry out joint surprise raids and checks on the illegal mining activities DC Rana added that,” The check on rampant mining and quarrying activities is a comprehensive task and needs absolute cooperation from all the stakeholders. “

Superintendent of Police Dr. Nyelam Nega while addressing the gathering called for “generating a continuous sense of awareness among the people thriving in the mining bearing region and involving the participation of common people in protection, development and harnessing minerals”.

Expressing his anguish on the present condition of the rivers Dikrong, Pachin, Pare etc. from that of 10 years ago he added that “The present condition of these rivers is a resultant of the rampant quarrying activities and there is a need to adopt a balance approach to these activities,”

He suggested for devising a “plan to restrict and limit stone crusher installations within a certain stretch of the river and also based on the replenishment of the rivers during the monsoon.

Assistant Director, Dept. of Mining and Geology Tassar Talo highlighted the roles and responsibilities of the members of the District Level Task Force. He also spoke about the procedure to obtain quarrying and stone crusher license; emphasizing on the need for a District mining survey report and mining plan which has been newly included as a prerequisite for obtaining quarrying license.

Highlighting the provisions under Arunachal Pradesh Minor Mineral Concession Rule 2020 he further informed that “illegal extraction of minerals can lead to an imprisonment of one year or with fine which may extend to 2 lakh rupees or with both.

Members of the Quarry and stone crusher associations also spoke. They unanimously called for creating awareness on the procedure to obtain legal permits and dos and donts of quarrying and mining activities and suggested for installing signages at prominent locations.

Among others ADC Shri T Bodung, admin officers , officials from Department of Geology and Mining and the members of the DLTF and the quarry and stone crusher associations of Papum Pare attended the meeting.