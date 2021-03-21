APSSB Re-examination: 8829 candidate appeared for 122 post

ITANAGAR- A total of 8829 candidates out of 25731 applied has appeared for 122 posts of LDC, JSA, storekeeper/ stockman, etc in 11 districts and 61 exam centres in the fresh examination held by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) on Sunday.

Following the malpractice in the examination, the APSSB had cancelled the 2020 exam and held fresh examination on Sunday.

APSSB Secretary Santosh Kumar Rai has assured candidates that the entire selection process will be based on merit and that a case like last year would not be repeated.

“The staff selection board team is completely committed and all the officers are full of integrity. We are working hard to regain and retain the trust of the people. The entire board is working to ensure that such a case is not repeated again,” he said and requested the candidates to trust that the selection will be based on merit.

On the inconvenience caused to the public with the shutdown of mobile internet services, the secretary said that the board did not wish to take any chances and due to which the board has requested the state government for the same. Through consumers might have inconvenience but it was good and beneficial or the proper conduct of the examination.

“We did not want to take any chances of any leakage. If one thing goes wrong then the faith of the candidate towards the entire examination process is shaken. We took the extra precaution and requested the department of Home to suspend internet services for three hours so that we could ensure that the exam is fair, transparent and based on merit,” Rai said.

Of the total 25,731 candidates that had applied, about 12,000 candidates had downloaded their admit cards till now and only 8829 candidates appeared for the exam on Sunday.

“We were expecting a larger turnout, but only a total of 8829 candidates appeared, which is roughly 34 percent attendance. Even in the last examination, which got cancelled, around 12000 people appeared for it at the time,” the secretary said, adding that candidates were given till 5 PM of 20 March to download their admit cards.

Biometric data was captured so that there are no cases of impersonation.

He informed that the results may take a little longer as materials have to arrive from various other districts. However, the results will be out before 28 March as it is the date for the skill test.

He also informed that the board would soon introduce an examination calendar so that candidates can be prepared for various upcoming examinations.

No untoward incident was reported from any exam centre.

The APSSB had received severe backlash after a suspicious optical mark recognition sheet was seen doing the rounds on social media soon after the results were published on its website on 14 February, 2020.

The candidate with the suspicious OMR sheet was shortlisted for the skill test, which led to an investigation by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC).

The SIC’s investigation revealed that numerous officials from the Board were involved in the scam where candidates had paid bribes to secure LDC, JSA and UDC jobs.

The SIC had made 21 arrests and charge-sheeted 19 persons in this connection and the investigation is underway.

As per information the APSSB has already conducted two examination of and IPR department which goes off well. So far 2548 officers and officials which include 14 observers, 18 coordinators, 11 district superintendent, 11 nodal officers, 68 center superintendent, 2426 invigilators in addition to executive magistrate, flying squad were designated with the help of other sub staffs and security personnels were engaged for the examination on Sunday.