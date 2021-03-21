Itanagar: Biodiversity walk at Ganga Lake on the occasion of ‘World Forest Day’

ITANAGAR- A biodiversity walk was organized here at Geykar Sinyi Lake ( Ganga Lake ) on Sunday by the Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board (APBB). Besides experts and officials of the environment and forest department the school, college and university students and nature lovers participated in the walk. The walk was organized to mark the “World Forestry Day”.

The Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board, Member Secretary, Koj Rinya informed that three trails have been identified in the Geykar Sinyi area for the walk.

“Accordingly three teams led by experts conducted the walk. They kept recording their findings and the report is being collected by the department. These findings will be of immense help for the state and country,” she informed. Further she announced that APBB is planning to organize such walks every month in and around the capital region.

“The walk will not only create awareness among masses but also immensely help in the conservation effort,” she added.

Watch Video

The Advisor Environment and Forest department Kumsi Sidisow, who was present on the occasion addressed to the participants of the walk called upon people to keep exploring ways to preserve the rich biodiversity of the state. “We are blessed with rich natural resources. Have to maintain ecological balance for the survival of the humans,” he said.

Tayek Goi, chairman, APBB also attended. The experts who participated in the walk include Dr Daniel Mize, associate professor, department of Zoology, RGU, Dr J Khopey, Scientist SFRI RK Taj, Dr G Murtem, forensic geneticist, SFRI, Dr LR Bhuyan, systematic botanist, SFRI

D Yonggam, research officer SMPB, Tajum Yomcha, research officer, Namdhapa Tiger Reserve and Dr B B Bhatt, research assistant, PCCF.

Later on the occasion the “AIRGUN SURRENDER ABHIYAN ” was launched by Kumsi Sidisow in the presence of the Biological park and Gyekar Sinyi Protection and Development committee.