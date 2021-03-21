Arunachal:  32nd APCRCC general body meeting held in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- The three days 32nd General body meeting of Arunachal Pradesh Christian Revival Church Council (APCRCC) was held here at Papunallah which was attended by a huge gathering and delegation from 16 district of state and delegation from other north eastern states.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso while addressing the function as special, guest said that one should not criticize other religion and continue to work for development and welfare of people in any circumstances.

Every religion has it’s one system, rules and regulation and without criticizing other belief, faith and religion everyone should work with a determination to serve the humanity.

We should spread the message of god for the unity, integrity, love, affection, communal harmony, brotherhood, peace and prosperity. He said.

Kaso further appeal the citizens of state to discard the fine system which has been still prevailing which has brought bad name.

President APCRCC Rev.Tai Ete in his address said ” We should always look forward for a better and developed state where everyone should live in peace with communal harmony “.

The organising Chairman Evan. Sonar Degio, Secretary Evan. Nabam Maha, Rev. Dr. Aying Sor, Speaker Rev. Toko Loma among other also address the gathering and speak on the words and wisdom of god in the service of humanity.

A donation drive for fire victim of Longliang village under Lazu circle was also raised and around Rupees One Lakh was realized which will be send to the victims in Tirap district.

Former minister Bida Taku, IMC Corporater Tamuk Tagiang, ACF Vice president Norbu Sonam among other also attended