Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspects ongoing SWMP projects at Dapo Yarlo, Chimpu

ITANAGAR- Team of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) led by Mayor Tamme Phassang inspected the ongoing project of the Solid Waste Management Plant (SWMP) at Dapo Yarlo, Chimpu on Wednesday.

During the visit, Mayor Tamme Phassang directed the executing agency to expedite the work of the Solid Waste Management Plant. ‘National Green Tribunal has already imposed fines on IMC for not having proper SWMP to dispose of solid waste. Since the inception of the new IMC team our foremost motive was to establish a proper SWMP in the outskirts of the city following the norms of the NGT and this location Dapo Yarlo is the best place’, stated Phassang.

He also informed that the approach road for the SWMP is almost completed, however executing agency need to expedite the work so that we could submit the reports to both NGT and State government. Once completed, it will be much relief for the state capital, as we don’t have proper SWMP as of now. Mayor also informed that with Concern Minister team of IMC will again visit the location in next month to assess the work of SWMP.

IMC also like to appeal to all the denizens to extend equal support to make the state capital clean, green, and crime-free capital stated Mayor.

Earlier, Commissioner –IMC Likha Tejji informed that the Chimpu Plant has been invalidated as it was much nearer to the Highway. However, this new location is almost three(3) Km away from the National Highway and appropriate as per NGT norms. NGT has already imposed a penalty of Rs. 1 lakh per month until we established an SWMP, so we are pressing our men and machines to complete the project on the stipulated time frame added Tejji.

Among others, Corporators from various wards, Director ULB -Liyi Bagra , Engineers from IMC and other officials also accompanied the Mayor in the site inspection of SWMP.