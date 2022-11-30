Arunachal: Lower Subansiri kickstarts Seva Aap Ke Dwar at Linya

LINYA- The first leg of Seva Aap Ke Dwar-2.0 was kickstarted at Linya village under Param Putu circle of Lower Subansiri District here today.

The camp was jointly inaugurated by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime and Param Putu Zilla Parishad Member Khyoda Dipu.

Addressing the public who had come to the camp from nearby villages of Loth, Linya and Param Putu circle, DC Nime said that state Govt. is being kind and benevolent in taking the Govt. services to doorsteps of the people and they ought to take maximum benefits of such outreach services provided to them at their own backyards.

Unlike the previous Sarkar Aap Ke Dwar version, in the Seva Aap Ke Dwar camp, on the spot linking of EPIC cards with Aadhar card and distribution of election form 6B, distribution of ration cards and enrollments for same, free distribution of basic essential medicines to both humans and animals by medical and veterinary depts, and various other services were provided free of cost to public.

The special attraction of the camp was the state-of-the-art mobile ambulances of health and veterinary departments where both humans and animals were offered free services. The human mobile ambulance provided free blood and hemoglobin tests while the veterinary ambulance provided free anti-rabies vaccines and other minor treatments and medicines to ailing animals brought at the camp site.

All the line departments of District Administration including few engineering wings participated at the camp. Along with DC, HoD’s including DMO Dr.Tage Kanno, Divisional Forest Officer Millo Tasser, EAC Tame Yajum, District Planning Officer Joram Anu, Block Development Officer Gyati Pussang, Deputy Director ICDS Dani Yami, District Tourism Officer Dikchu Raji, RWD executive engineer Gambi Karbak, UD & Housing executive engineer Nich Jacob, District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung, District Veterinary Officer Dr. Hano Tama, District Fisheries Development Officer Liagi Lasa, District Food and Civil Supplies Officer Hage Tath, Sub-Divisional Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante, Horticulture Development Officer Tasso Yalu and other subordinate staffs of various departments partook at the camp.

Earlier, DC and the team also visited the dumping zone and solid waste management and segregation site of UD & Housing Dept at Loth village and also attended a public hearing regarding de-reservation of forest land earmarked under CAMPA at the same village.