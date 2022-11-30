Arunachal: Him International School emerged as Runner up at CBSE East Zone Football Championship

ITANAGAR- Students of Him International School, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh emerged as Runnerup at the recently concluded 4-day CBSE East Zone (Cluster 1- U-19 Boys) Football Championship hosted at South Point School, Guwahati. Thirty Seven team from different Northeastern state took part in this tournament. A pulsating semi-final against Sainik School, Tezpur where HIMIS were one goal down, was eventually converted into a comeback victory with 2 winning goals. The tournament final was very exciting but they lost by 2-0. HIMIS players showcased the results of their rigorous practice and on-ground team work.

Commenting on the achievement,Mrs Nannu Wahge, Chairperson waghe educational trustsaid, “Our emphasis has always been on creating well-rounded individuals and future leaders. We encourage students to pay equal attention to sports and other extra-curricular activities for holistic development of students. Platforms like the CBSE cluster tournaments are extremely important for shaping and honing sports spirit in students and providing them relevant opportunities to excel in the field of their choice. We are happy that our student’s hard work and the school’s commitment has paid off .

Filled with excitement, Dr. Maneesh Mangal, Principal Him International School added, “I am extremely happy to see my student’s hard work and dedication getting recognised through this win. Our players never looked tired though they played series of matches in a row and yet raised to the top like a phoenix bird in its debut, which is commendable. A team of 16 players were enrolled in our unique Gold Squad Programme after passing a tough fitness and skill test. Rigorous training regime after school hours along with a curated diet plan helped these players become dedicated, disciplined and focused.”

The CBSE Cluster Championships are a way to identify talents at the State Level and mould them to be a part of the National Team.

Mizon Jilen Captain, Team HIMIS, Itanagar said, “It is easy to win playing in the home ground without pressure. However, for us everything worked against us. We had to come out of our own self-imposed beliefs to play against our opponents. Our opponents had national players and we had to tackle them in every move. Finally, my teammates did it. I am proud of my school team.”

Charu Mangku of Gr-XI was announced best Goal Keeper of the tournament for his meticulous strategy and game plan during the tournament. A passionate and skilful footballer, Mangku found a great platform to showcase his skills.