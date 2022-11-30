ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Alliance Air introduced flight service on Dibrugarh-Itanagar-Pasighat route

Both the services will be available twice every week, the official said.

November 30, 2022
Representational Image

ITANAGAR- Alliance Air on Wednesday introduced another flight service in Arunachal Pradesh on the Dibrugarh-Itanagar-Pasighat route, an airline official said.

A Dornier 228 aircraft, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), with a single passenger on board, took off from Dibrugarh at 10.20 am and landed at the newly constructed Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi, near here, at 11.10 am.

The aircraft then left from Itanagar at 11.30 am to reach Pasighat, the headquarters of East Siang district at 11.30 am with seven passengers on board, the official said.

The aircraft from Pasighat returned to Itanagar and then to Dibrugarh, she added.

Alliance Air on Tuesday introduced a flight service between Dibrugarh-Itanagar-Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, which was virtually launched by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia from New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong expressed great delight with the rapid expansion in flight services connecting Pasighat with the state capital and other cities in the country.

”Flight services connecting Pasighat to Itanagar under the Dibrugarh-Pasighat-Hollongi route by Alliance Air will ease and shorten travel time for the people and tourists and boost economic activities. I profusely thank the state and central governments for making our dream into a reality under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative,” Moyong said in a statement.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi, about 15 km from the state capital Itanagar, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month.

From November 28 IndiGo started flight service from the Donyi Polo airport to Kolkata and Mumbai on all days of the week except Wednesday.

However, the airline will start its second service between Hollongi and Kolkata on every Wednesday from December 3.

November 30, 2022
