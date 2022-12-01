Arunachal: Large quantity of liquor, tobacco products seized form Hawa Camp and Kimin

KIMIN- The District Administration, Papum Pare conducted Market Inspection from Lichi village to Kimin market on Wednesday and seized large quantity of liquor and tobacco products, mostly from shops and Gumtis near by schools in Hawa Camp and Kimin.

The Inspection led by Nabam Tarang, CO, Kakoi and Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer (TDO), Yupia, carried out in continuation of their relentless efforts to streamline markets and to make all the educational institutions and religious places of the district alcohol and tobacco free.

During the inspection they have seized large quantity of liquor and tobacco products, mostly from shops and Gumtis near by schools in Hawa Camp and Kimin.

All the seized unauthorized items were disposed in front of Bekir Nyorak, ADC Kimin, Tayem Jamoh, Inspector Tax & Excise Banderdewa Zone, other members and police personnel from Kimin PS.

During the inspection Tai Arun, TDO explained to the shopkeepers and the public about the procedure for obtaining new trading license. He distributed application forms to the shopkeepers and further cautioned them of the penalties levied on illegal selling of unauthorized items.

He also told them about the importance of trading license vis-à-vis it’s role in facilitating loans from banks for their businesses.

Tade Marde, Programme Assistant, District Tobacco Control Cell created awareness about Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003 which prohibits selling of Gutka and Tobacco products to person below the age of 18 years, and in places within 100 yards radius from the educational institutions.

Next market inspection is scheduled for 2nd December 2022 at Kakoi under Kimin Sub-Division and after that the inspection team will go to the markets of Balijan Sub-Division.