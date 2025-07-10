Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Holds Key Meetings in Delhi to Push Cultural, Tourism, and Welfare Projects

NEW DELHI- In a significant effort to accelerate development in Arunachal Pradesh, Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul held a series of high-level meetings in the national capital on Wednesday, focusing on culture, tourism, and welfare schemes.

Minister Pul first met with Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, to discuss major proposals aimed at enhancing the state’s cultural infrastructure and preserving its indigenous heritage.

“We are committed to preserving and promoting our rich cultural legacy. The establishment of a Regional Cultural Centre of NEZCC at Jote will serve as a vibrant hub for indigenous art, music, and traditions,” said Pul.

She also advocated for the upgradation of Multi-Purpose Cultural Complexes (MPCCs) across Arunachal Pradesh to make them more accessible and useful for local communities, particularly youth and artisans.

“Upgraded cultural complexes will provide inclusive spaces for youth and artisans to engage, perform, and grow,” she added.

Minister Shekhawat assured full support from the Centre in realizing these ambitious cultural development goals.

Later in the day, Pul met Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, to assess the on-ground implementation of key central schemes in Arunachal.

“We discussed challenges such as infrastructure gaps and last-mile delivery issues. The Union Minister was very receptive and appreciated Arunachal’s progressive approach in empowering women and safeguarding child rights,” Pul shared.

“She reaffirmed her support and assured enhanced coordination for more effective rollout of WCD schemes,” she added.

Calling for unity in purpose, Pul emphasized: “Together with the Centre, we remain focused on building a stronger and more inclusive future for our women and children.”

In a final engagement, the minister visited the BJP Central Library at the party headquarters, where she met Prof. Dr. Aseervatham Zachary, BJP’s National Coordinator.

“It was an insightful exchange. I deeply value his contributions to the party’s intellectual and knowledge ecosystem,” Pul noted.

Her visit to Delhi marks a strategic push for inclusive and culturally rooted development in Arunachal Pradesh, backed by coordinated efforts with central ministries.